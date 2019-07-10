FO says in close contact with U.S. side on PM’s visit

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):The Foreign Office on Wednesday said it was in close contact with the United States regarding the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Washington D.C.

“We wish to caution against speculation about PM’s visit. We are in close contact with the U.S. side,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet.

The FO spokesman said it was a norm to make announcements about high-level visits at an appropriate time.

“As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time,” he said.