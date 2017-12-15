Five-day Iranian film festival concludes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Five-day ‘Iranian Film Festival’ was concluded here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday.

The festival was arranged by the Cultural Consulate at Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan in collaboration with Cultural Center of Islamic Republic of Iran in Rawalpindi, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Lok Virsa.

The last film screened at five-day festival was ‘Where Are My Shoes? here at Lok Virsa Media Center. The film was directed by Kiumars Pourahmad and produced by Ali Ghaem Maghami.

Executive Director Lok Virsa and Senior officials of Cultural Consulate of Embassy of Iran and large number of people attended the concluding the film session.

The award winning films So Far…So Close, Where are My Shoes, A Cube of Sugar, Bodyguard and Crazy Castle screened at PNCA, Lok Virsa and entertained the film lovers with its vibrant characters, elements of suspense and thrill and a entertaining story and received huge appreciation.

Talking to APP, Executive Director, Dr. Fouzia Saeed said Iran is among the important film making countries. She said presence of a number of film fans from twin cities at the venue to watch these films reflect their interest and the fact that they want such entertaining activities.

Cultural Counselor Iran Embassy Shahaboddin Daraei said that Cinema is a phenomenon associated with life and social progress of human beings and since its audience is public, it is in line with their social, cultural, economic and political changes.

He appreciated PNCA, Lok Virsa and Asian Peace Film Institute for their cooperation in making this event possible.

Iranian cinema has been one of the main enthralling and appealing cinema industry in the world and has gained special status among the world’s cinema industry with its unique and innovative film directing techniques.