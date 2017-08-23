First National sports good governance and leadership course

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP): First National sports Good Governance

& Leadership Course would be organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association (KPOA) from Thursday (tomorrow) at Kalam, Swat

in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

“The three days Good Governance and Leadership Course is

being introduced in line with IOC, Olympic Agenda 2020

recommendations for Basic Universal Principles of Good Governance

of the Olympic and Sports Movement”, said Muhammad

Khalid Mahmood, Secretary ,POA while talking to APP on Wednesday.

“It is an effort to comply with the directions of IOC to

promote Olympic and Sports Movement through Good Governance at

all levels”, he added.

IOC certified National Course Directors will conduct the course and thirty two candidates from the KP Olympic Association, Executive Committee of KP Olympic Association, KP Sports Associations, KP Sports Board,

Pakistan Sports Board and KP Sports Writers will participate.

Syed Aqil Shah, Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association/President KP Olympic Association will inaugurate the useful activity which aims at imparting latest knowledge of good governance and leadership to the participants.