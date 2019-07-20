First-ever election in erstwhile FATA districts held in peaceful manner

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):The first-ever election for 16 Provincial Assembly (PA) seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was held in a free, fair and peaceful manner in merged seven districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Saturday.

The polling process, which started at 8.00am, continued till 5.00 pm without any break. The voters, who were present within the premises of polling stations at concluding time, were allowed to cast their vote.

Soon after the conclusion of polling, the ECP staff at the polling stations started counting of votes.

Tight security measures were taken to ensure holding of the polling in a peaceful and transparent manner.

Besides local police, Pak Army were deployed in and outside the polling stations to help the administration in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere.