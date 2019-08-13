Firdous urges world to pressurize India to stop state-terrorism in IoK

SIALKOT, Aug 13 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday urged the world to pressurize India to stop its state-terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

The international community should play its role for early peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the oppressed people of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), she said while talking to the media at her residence in Koobay Chak during an Eid Milan party.

The special assistant said the world was supporting Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue and also backing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approach for promotion of peace in the region.

China had rejected India’s stance on Kashmir issue and its open support to Pakistan on the matter was manifestation of latter’s principled stance, she added.