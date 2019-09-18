Firdous lauds media role in highlighting Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous

Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that national media played a crucial role in highlighting Kashmir issue across the the world in the aftermath of August 5 Indian action to convert occupied Jammu and Kashmir into world largest prison.

Addressing the participants of National Parliamentary Conference on Kashmir, she said that the Pakistani media, along with international media, became the voice of besieged Kashmiris and UN security Council and European Union discussed the issue and OIC endorsed Pakistan stance on the issue.