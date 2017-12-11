FIR against NTDC engineers to delay power projects under CPEC: Spokesman

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP):A National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) spokesman said here Monday that the registration of a first information report (FIR) against its engineers and officials by the Sindh government would delay completion of energy projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The spokesman, in a statement, said the company was to withdraw all of its manpower working on important transmission lines for CPEC coal-based Port Qasim Project in wake of threats and registration of the FIR. The work would also be suspended on important projects due to harassing of the officers/officials of NTDC by the Sindh Police, he added.

He said the Police Station Dhabeji had registered the FIR on behalf of Government of Sindh through Mukhtiarkar (Tehsildar) Taulqa Mirpur Sakro against the installation of towers of 500 kV Double Circuit Quad Bundle Transmission Line from Port Qasim Power Plant which was energized after day and night efforts of the NTDC staff on November 2, 2017.

The recently completed transmission line would evacuate power from 1320 MW Port Qasim Coal Power Plant and help eliminate load-shedding from interior Sindh, he said and added that the Sindh government was fully aware of the installation of towers in the area and ongoing activities of NTDC engineers.

He mentioned that Secretary Power Division also made telephone contact with the Chief Secretary Sindh when it was initially reported some two weeks ago that the Sindh Government was going to take action against NTDC officials. However, he asked the Chief Secretary Sindh for amicable solution due to the importance of the project.

The Secretary Power Division also made a request to the Sindh Chief Minister during the Pak-China JCC on the same issue. However, regretfully, the provincial government instead of taking into account the importance of CPEC project and requests by the Secretary Power Division unilaterally decided to register the FIR, he maintained.

The spokesman said the NTDC engineers were completing projects of grid stations and transmission lines in difficult terrains throughout the country on war footings.