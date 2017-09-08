LAHORE, Sept 8 (APP): The final round of the National Under 16 Hockey
Championships, to be held here at the National Hockey Stadium next week,
has been postponed due to international cricket matches between Pakistan and the World XI as well as the NA-120 bye-election.
The new dates for the Championships will be announced soon, said a
spokesman for the Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday.
Final round of national U16 hockey postponed
