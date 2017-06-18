Film directors appereciate PM for supporting film industry

LAHORE, June 18 (APP): Senior film directors– Hassan Askari,

Daood Butt, Iqbal Kashmiri, Tariq Roomi and writter Kamal Pasha

have appreciated Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for declaring

film industry as an industry in the federal budget 2017-18.

Talking to APP here Sunday, they said that it was an old

demand of film producers, directors and other people related

film industry to seek it status as industry at official

level, which has been fullfilled.

They also hailed prime minister for announcing the establishment

of national film academy at Islamabad.