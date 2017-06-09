ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has
formally sent an application to Interpol for issuance of red warrant against Altaf Hussain.
According to Interior Ministry, all legal requirements have been
fulfilled keeping in view the rules and regulations of Interpol.
Altaf Hussain was wanted by Pakistani courts in different criminal
cases.
FIA sends application to Interpol for issuance of red warrant against Altaf Hussain
