QUETTA, Dec 26 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) held a day long free
medical camp and treated several needy patients suffering from various deceases
in Sui Karaiz near Pak-Afghan border area of Killa Abdullah district on
Tuesday.
According to FC spokesman, the free medical camp was organized
on the special directives of Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Major
General Ahmed Nadeem Anjum, where the FC doctors and civil doctors examined the
patients.
A large number of patients including
women, children and male patients were examined and given medicines free of
cost besides performing diagnostic tests.
Talking to APP, Chaman
Frontier Corps (FC) Commandant Colonel Muhammad Usman said that FC and civil
doctors treated about 1000 patients in holding free medical camp.
After visiting the free medical
camp, he also distributed rations among poor people and gave toys and notebooks
to children.
Residents of the area highly
appreciated the endeavors of FC to mitigate sufferings of ailing patients
living in these distant areas and suggested more camps in future
The FC Commandant said that FC would organize free medical camps
in respective areas of the district to provide free medical facilities.
FC set up free medical camp at Pak-Afghan border
QUETTA, Dec 26 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) held a day long free