FC rescues 108 stranded travellers from remote location of Naushki

RAWALPINDI, Feb 5 (APP): The Frontier Corps Balochistan have

successfully rescued 108 stranded travelers from a remote location in

Chaghi district of Balochistan while eight persons, including an FC

soldier, were killed due to landslides in Chitral district.

According to an update on relief and rescue operations in

different parts of the country following heavy snowfall and rainfall

issued by Inter Services Public Relations here on Sunday, the FC

Balochistan in collaboration with Provincial Disaster Management

Authority (PDMA) have completed relief and rescue operation in Chaghi whereby 108 travellers stranded in the remote location have been

transported to a hospital in Naushki for medical aid.

As per details from the Chitral district which has been adversely

hit due to heavy snowfall, seven dead were recovered from a village which had struck by an avalanche. The FC in assistance of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and civil administration have also recovered

two injured persons from the same location while rescue operation for

others struck under the avalanche was continuing in villages Sher Shal and Garam Chashma.

Meanwhile, an FC soldier was killed while six others were injured

when a Chitral Scout post in Pishotan was hit by a landslide. The FC men were rescued in an early morning operation.

Due to inclement weather conditions, the delivery of rescue items besides air relief operation through Army helicopters in the worst snow struck areas could not be initiated and it would commence as soon as the weather condition improves.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has directed the Pakistan Army troop

to provide maximum assistance to NDMA, PDMA and local administrations

for timely and effective rescue and relief efforts in snow hit areas.