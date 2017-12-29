FC Balochistan conducts intelligence based operations

RAWALPINDI, Dec 29 (APP):Frontier Corp (FC) Balochistan along with intelligence agencies conducted intelligence based operations in Musa colony and Sangan areas.

An Afghan national suspected NDS facilitator apprehended, an Inter Services Public Relations press release Friday said.

In sangan FC recovered weapons and ammunition including explosives and communication equipment.

In de-weaponising campaign residents of Sibbi, Talli and Dera Murad jamali voluntarily deposited illegal weapons to FC.