Fazal Mekan assigned additional charge of Secretary Cabinet Division

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Secretary National Food Security and Research Division, Fazal Abbas Mekan has been assigned additional charge of the post of Secretary Cabinet Division with effect from August 14 to ensure smooth functioning of the Cabinet Division for transition to the new government, a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Friday said.

According to another notification, Mushtaq Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service was relieved of his duties as Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan, Karachi with immediate effect.

The government also assigned additional charge of the post of Chairman TCP to S.M. Tariq Huda for a period of three months.