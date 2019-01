ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday lauded the effective working of the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar. Commending the role of chief justice in a private news channel programme, the information minister said Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had done extra ordinary work soon after assuming his office.