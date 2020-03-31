Fawad demands diagnostic kits verification

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary emphasized on Tuesday that diagnostic kits and equipments must be verified by concerned departments to protect precious lives.

Talking to a private news channel he said the issue of diagnostic kits being wrongly tested by the laboratories was viral on social media, healthy were pronounced corona carriers and positive with the novel virus were declared perfectly negative, while adding he said, which was a dangerous sign.

”Before corona spread only China was manufacturing testing kits but now everyone is claiming to make or donating thousands diagnostic kits,moreover those unverified kits are being provided to labs as well,” he mentioned.

Both local and imported testing kits should be gone through the complete verification process by an authentic and reliable department, he further added.

When he asked and discussed the issue with DRAP authorities, they said it is illegal to use unverified kits as it could give mental agony to the healthy people by declaring positive results, he said.