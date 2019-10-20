FATF praised govt’s steps to eradicate money laundering, terrorism: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) praised the government’s measures to eradicate money laundering and terrorism and this was recognition of Pakistan’s sincere efforts.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Pakistan was determined to take more steps in this regard. India failed in its nefarious designs to get Pakistan in blacklist, she added.

She said when India tried to get Pakistan blacklisted, Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere efforts to bring forth the true and real image of Pakistan.

She said at this moment, those who opposed the creation of Pakistan were creating hurdles in achieving the destination of a stable Pakistan.

Pakistan was in the grey list and the next few months were very important, she said and asked why in this situation Moulana with the militia and jathas wanted to become a symbol of terror and tarnish the identity and dignity of the country.