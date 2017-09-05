Famous writer, playwright Mansha Yaad remembered

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Famous writer and playwright Muhammad
Mansha Yaad was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary
on Tuesday.
Muhammad Mansha Yaad was born on September 5, 1937 in Thattha
Nishtran, a village about 18 kilometer from Farooqabad. He studied
in village Gajyana Nau up to 5th grade and completed his
matriculation examination from Hafizabad and earned a diploma in
engineering from Rasul College in 1955.He passed examinations of
Fazil-e-Urdu in 1964, gained a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965,
Masters in Urdu in 1967 and Master in Punjabi in 1972 from
University of the Punjab.
He received the Pride of Performance award in 2005 from the
Government of Pakistan. He has won many other awards from
organizations in various countries which are also listed in this
article.
His first short story appeared in 1955 and his first
collection of stories was published in 1975. He contributed Urdu and
Punjabi stories to many literary magazines. He has published ten
collections of short stories, including one in Punjabi, along with
a novel in Punjabi,Tanwan Tara, and many television series and
plays.
Yaad joined the Pakistan Government Service in 1958 and
retired as Deputy Director in 1997.After his retirement, he lived in
Islamabad and devoted his time to literature and literary events.
He died of a heart attack on October 15, 2011 in Islamabad.
His famous short stories included “Band Muthi Main
Jugnoo”,”Maas aur Mitti” “Khala Andar Khala”,”Waqt Samunder” “Wagda
Panni (Punjabi Shah Mukhi & Gur Mukhi)” “Darakhat Aadmi” “Door Ki Awaaz”
“Tamaasha” “Kwawab Saraay” “Ik Kankar Thairey Paani Mein”.
His novels included Raahain (Urdu Novel) Taanwan Taanwa Taara
(Noval Punjabi Shah Mukhi & Gur Mukhi).
Mansha Yaad won many liteary awards including Baba Farid Adabi Award
for Best Novel Writer (2006),Life Time Achievement Award at 12th
International Punjabi Conference (2005), Pride of Performance Award
for Novel and Short Story writing, by the Pakistan Government
(2005),Life Time Achievement Award by Writers Forum, Islamabad
(2004).
Yaad is credited for turning the barren federal capital into
a culturally and academically healthy city as he was the pioneer of
the Islamabad chapter of Halqa Arbab-e Zauq – a regular weekly
meeting of writers and poets, which includes reading and critique
sessions.
