Famous writer, playwright Mansha Yaad remembered

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Famous writer and playwright Muhammad

Mansha Yaad was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary

on Tuesday.

Muhammad Mansha Yaad was born on September 5, 1937 in Thattha

Nishtran, a village about 18 kilometer from Farooqabad. He studied

in village Gajyana Nau up to 5th grade and completed his

matriculation examination from Hafizabad and earned a diploma in

engineering from Rasul College in 1955.He passed examinations of

Fazil-e-Urdu in 1964, gained a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965,

Masters in Urdu in 1967 and Master in Punjabi in 1972 from

University of the Punjab.

He received the Pride of Performance award in 2005 from the

Government of Pakistan. He has won many other awards from

organizations in various countries which are also listed in this

article.

His first short story appeared in 1955 and his first

collection of stories was published in 1975. He contributed Urdu and

Punjabi stories to many literary magazines. He has published ten

collections of short stories, including one in Punjabi, along with

a novel in Punjabi,Tanwan Tara, and many television series and

plays.

Yaad joined the Pakistan Government Service in 1958 and

retired as Deputy Director in 1997.After his retirement, he lived in

Islamabad and devoted his time to literature and literary events.

He died of a heart attack on October 15, 2011 in Islamabad.

His famous short stories included “Band Muthi Main

Jugnoo”,”Maas aur Mitti” “Khala Andar Khala”,”Waqt Samunder” “Wagda

Panni (Punjabi Shah Mukhi & Gur Mukhi)” “Darakhat Aadmi” “Door Ki Awaaz”

“Tamaasha” “Kwawab Saraay” “Ik Kankar Thairey Paani Mein”.

His novels included Raahain (Urdu Novel) Taanwan Taanwa Taara

(Noval Punjabi Shah Mukhi & Gur Mukhi).

Mansha Yaad won many liteary awards including Baba Farid Adabi Award

for Best Novel Writer (2006),Life Time Achievement Award at 12th

International Punjabi Conference (2005), Pride of Performance Award

for Novel and Short Story writing, by the Pakistan Government

(2005),Life Time Achievement Award by Writers Forum, Islamabad

(2004).

Yaad is credited for turning the barren federal capital into

a culturally and academically healthy city as he was the pioneer of

the Islamabad chapter of Halqa Arbab-e Zauq – a regular weekly

meeting of writers and poets, which includes reading and critique

sessions.