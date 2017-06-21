Faithful set to observe Shab-e-Qadr

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): The faithful will observe `Shab-e-

Qadr’, the one of the holiest and most blessed nights of the year

with great religious zeal, across the country on Thursday night.

The faithful will start seeking Allah’s favours and

forgiveness throughout the night till rising of the sun.

Religious scholars in their sermons will highlight the

significance of the night. People will also distribute sweets among

their neighbours, relatives and the poor.

The faithful will arrange `Mahafil-e-Milad’, `Zikr’, Quran

Khawani and religious discussions in mosques and their homes in line

with the traditional practices as according to the Holy Quran the

night is better than a thousand-month.

As according to the tradition, with the setting of sun the

faithful will start gathering at mosques to offer special prayers

for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides seeking

forgiveness for their sins.

They will pray for special favours of Almighty besides beseeching Allah

to guide them on the right path.

Houses, streets and mosques will be decorated with colorful

pennants and bunting, whereas at night these will be well

illuminated with electric lights, candles and oil lamps.

Special security arrangements will be made for peaceful

observance of the Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lailatul Qadr.

It merits mentioning here that the exact day of Lailatul Qadr

has not been revealed. But according to the majority of Islamic

scholars, its blessings usually falls on the 27th night of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

However it is better to search it in odd nights of the holy month.

The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) told the faithful to search Shab-e-Qadr in the odd numbered nights, in the last ten days of

Ramazan.