Export of IT services earns over $1 bln

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Pakistan earned $1008.490 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2018-19.

This shows growth of 4.37 percent when compared to $966.240 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2017-18, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 12.21 percent, from $654.170 million last year to $734.020 million during July-May (2018-19).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services and repair and maintenance of computers related services increased by 26.87 percent and 231.93 percent respectively. In addition, the other computer services increased by 34.77 percent.

The exports of call centers services also increased by 7.95 percent, from $93.039 million to $100.436 million whereas the exports other information services increased by 53.28 percent from $1.068 million to $1.637 million.