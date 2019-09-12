ExpoBank Russia keen to invest in financial sector of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Igor Vladimirovich Kim, Director ExpoBank Russia on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed keen interest in investing in the financial sector of the country.

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister welcomed the interest of ExpoBank and highlighted existing business opportunities and investment-friendly policies being pursued by the Government.