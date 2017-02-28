Enhanced Pak-Russia military cooperation to improve regional security: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Feb 28 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that enhanced Pakistan-Russia
military to military cooperation would have positive impact on
regional security.
The COAS said this during a meeting with Russian Ambassador to
Pakistan Alexey Yurevich Dedov, who called on him here at General Headquarters.
According to a Tweet message by Director General Inter Services
Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the visiting
Ambassador condemned recent incidents in Pakistan and expressed
grief on behalf of his country.
He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism
and initiatives for economic growth. He also appreciated the launching
of operation Radd ul Fasaad which would play an important role in elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.
The COAS thanked the Russian Ambassador for concerns,
acknowledgements and ongoing cooperation between the two countries
and armed forces.
