Embassy for Japan seeks entries for Intl essay competition 2017

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan has

sought entries from interested young people for `2017 international

essay contest’.

The theme of the contest is `learning from nature’. Modern

civilization has developed through controlling nature and exploiting

its resources. At the same time, human beings are part of the

natural world, and nature has many things to teach us.

Scientists, philosophers, poets, and artists have all found inspiration

in nature, an official from Embassy told APP.

He said, the contest is organized in an effort to harness the

energy, creativity and initiative of the world’s youth in promoting

a culture of peace and sustainable development.

Contest aimed at to inspire society to learn from the young minds

and to think about how each of us can make a difference in the

world.

This program is an activity of the UNESCO Global Action

Programme (GAP) on Education for Sustainable Development (ESD), he

added.

Essays may be submitted by anyone up to 25 years old in one of

the following age categories: a) Children (ages up to 14) b) Youth

(ages 15 – 25).

Essays must be 700 words or less in English, French, Spanish

or German, or 1600 characters or less in Japanese, excluding essay

title and cover page. Essays may be typed or printed.

The last date for the entry is June 15.