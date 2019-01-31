Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2018 laid in Senate

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday laid before the Senate the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 (Ordinance No.I of 2019) aimed at delimitation of newly allocated general seats for erstwhile FATA in Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the proceedings, the House granted period of 60 working days with effect from January 30, for presentation of report of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs regarding arrest of a Pakistani citizen in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to expiry of his visa.