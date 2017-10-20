ECP advises political parties to fulfill provisions of Election Act, 2017

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

on Friday advised all political parties to fulfill and comply with the

provisions of the Election Act, 2017.

The commission through its notice

issued to 352 political parties advised them to fulfill the requirements in their

own interest at the earliest, within 60 days from the enactment of the Act, by December

2, 2017.

It also asked them to intimate this to

the commission thereof accordingly and on failing, action as mentioned at

para-2 will be taken.

It said that under section 201, 202,

209 and 210 provides a list of at least 2,000 members with their signatures or

thumb impressions along with copies of National Identity Cards and proof of

deposit of two hundred thousand rupees in favour of the Election Commission in

State Bank of Pakistan or National Bank of Pakistan as enlistment fee for

enlistment of political parties within 60 days.

It said in case an enlisted political

party fails to comply with the provisions of sub-section 4 of section 202, the

ECP will cancel the enlistment of the political party under section 202(5) of

the Act.

The commission further desired that

all political parties may also update their mailing, email addresses, telephone

numbers and fax numbers for convenience and as a preparatory measure for

General Elections 2018.