ECO heads of state depart after attending summit

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): Heads of states and governments Wednesday left for their respective countries after participation here in 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev were seen off at the Noor Khan Airbase by ministers and high officials.

Ministers for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and high officials were there to warmly see off the dignitaries.

Upon their departures, they were also handed over albums of pictures of their stay and official activities here.

Islamabad hosted the 13th ECO major summit in which heads of state / government from Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan participated.