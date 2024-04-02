Parliamentarians calls on CM, discusses development initiatives

LAHORE, Apr 02 (APP): Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts of Punjab called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

The MPAs apprised the CM about public problems and development needs of their respective constituencies. They also presented their suggestions and recommendations in this regard. The CM noted their recommendations and directed the authorities concerned to implement the workable suggestions at the earliest.

The MPAs congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the success of the Ramazan Nigahban Package. They appreciated and thanked the CM for “Sathra Punjab” and other projects including the construction and repair of 600 roads, five expressways and three motorways in Punjab.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that 100 percent free medicines and their delivery at patients’ doorsteps would start soon across Punjab, adding that the mobile hospital and clinic-on-wheels project for the treatment of patients in villages and remote areas would also start soon. Rural and primary health centers across Punjab would be revamped within six months, she said and added that water supply and drainage issues would be improved across the province.

The CM highlighted that safe city projects would be started in 18 more cities of Punjab in the next three months, adding that a comprehensive system of solid waste collection was being implemented in 36 districts of Punjab.

She mentioned that 20,000 motorbikes were being given to students, 3,000 bikes would be given in each district. To meet people’s need of their own house, 100,000 housing units would be constructed for low-income people.

The MPAs assured their full support for the betterment of Punjab and commended Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s actions taken for people’s prosperity and development of the province.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Raja Mohammad Aslam Khan, Khalid Javed Asghar Gharal, Madad Ali Shah, Chaudhry Ejaz Ahmed, Hassan Askari Sheikh, Tashfeen Safdar, Salma Saeed, Syeda Samreen Taj attended the meeting.

Syed Ali Haider Geelani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Malik Wasif Mazhar, Muhammad Iqbal, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Aamir Ali Shah, Qazi Ahmed Syed, Sardar Habib Rehman Khan, Rais Nabeel Ahmed, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Shazia Abid, Neelam Jabbar Chaudhry, Nargis. Faiza Malik, Rabia Nazir and others also attended the meeting. Former Senator Saud Majeed, and MPA Khalid Jaja were also among those who met.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik were also present.