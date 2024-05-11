PIA’s first pre Hajj flight departs for Madinah from Karachi

KARACHI, May 11 (APP): The first pre Hajj flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) departed for Madinah from Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The maiden pre Hajj flight from Jinnah International Airport was seen off by the Chief Operating Officer Amanullah Qureshi and other senior officers of Pakistan International Airlines.

PIA’s first pre-Hajj flight PK 743 from Karachi departed Jinnah International Airport for Madinah on early hour of Saturday at about 3:30 am. Hajj pilgrims were garlanded at the airport before their departure.

Chief Operating Officer congratulated the pilgrims on their departure for Hajj and said that PIA’s Hajj operation will also be completed successfully like Umrah operation. PIA staff will always be available to serve the pilgrims, he assured.

We are grateful to you for giving preference to PIA for Hajj travel, Qureshi said to the pilgrims.

Along with Chief Operating Officer,

PIA District Manager Karachi Umar Khan also felicitated the Hajj pilgrims and thanked them for choosing PIA to travel Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

Airport Manager Javed Pechuho and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PIA spokesman informed that National Airline will transport more than 34,000 Haj pilgrims from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Around 19,000 pilgrims will arrive in Saudi Arabia under the official Hajj scheme while 15,000 under the private Hajj scheme through 170 PIA Hajj flights from Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot and Sukkur.

PIA’s pre-Hajj operation will be completed on June 10, he added.