Federal Minister Amir Muqam meets with Gilgit-Baltistan officials to discuss Regional issues

Federal Minister Amir Muqam meets with Gilgit-Baltistan officials to discuss Regional issues
Sultan Shoaib
GIlGIT, May 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam visited Chief Secretary office and met with Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Additional Chief Secretary Mushatq Ahmed and IG Gilgit-Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt.
During the meeting various issues related to Gilgit-Baltistan were discussed.
The Federal Minister said that the problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will be solved on a priority basis. Engineer Amir Muqam further stated that Muslim League (N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has always considered the regions of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan close to his heart, as evident from the numerous mega-projects completed in these areas.
He said that the prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan is actually the prosperity of Pakistan, and the government’s efforts in the fields of CPEC and tourism will play a key role in Pakistan’s economic development in the coming days.
Earlier, the Federal Minister was welcomed by Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Additional Chief Secretary, Mushatq Ahmed, IG Gilgit-Baltistan, Afzal Mahmood Butt, and other high officials upon his arrival at the Chief Secretary’s office.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services