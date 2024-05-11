FIA apprehend two accused with costly gadgets at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP):In a recent operation at Islamabad International Airport, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended two individuals on Saturday and recovered costly gadgets from their possession.

According to a FIA official, the arrested accused, Babar Ayub and Mohammad Salman, arrived in Dubai via flight PK-234. The FIA acted on a tip-off and recovered a cache of valuable items from their possession.

The suspects, whose frequent travels abroad raised suspicion, failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the items recovered from their luggage. Among the seized items were 50 iPhone 15 Pro Maxs, 16 iPhone 15 Pros, 100 data cables, and three Apple MacBooks.

Following the arrest, the accused were handed over to customs authorities for further legal proceedings. The incident underscored the vigilance of law enforcement agencies in combating smuggling activities at airports.