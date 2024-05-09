Nation awaits punishment of provocateurs incited people on May 9: Governor

PESHAWAR, May 09 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi condemning incidents of vandalism on May 9 Thursday said that nation awaits the punishment of elements involved in inciting people to damage building of historic importance on that day.

He was talking to media after visiting the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar that was burned by rioters on May 9. He also laid floral wreath during his visit to Radio Pakistan.

KP Governor said that due punishment should be awarded to elements that provoked people on May 9. He said that country should not be run on doctrine of necessity but by following policy of reward and punishment aiming betterment of people and development of the country.

We condemn the vandalism witnessed on building of national importance including Radio Pakistan and Karnal Sher Khan Monument, he said and added that the culprits and provocateurs should present themselves for accountability and forgiveness.

He said that law and order situation and provincial economy of KP was deteriorating with each passing day that needs mutual consensus and a reconciliatory approach. He said that mutual cooperation would benefit people of KP besides strengthening its finances.

Faisal Karim expressed concerns over incidents of terrorism against security forces, attacks on custom officials and kidnapping of a judge stressing proactive approach to avoid such incidents. He said that we want to abridge gaps between center and province for benefits of people who have chosen KP as their abode.

He also questioned the spending of amount received by KP to improve law and order. Criticizing the claims to release party leader from jail forcibly, he said that it would be unwise and against the law.

