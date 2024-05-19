President, PM pray for safety of Iranian President Raisi after helicopter incident

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed concern and prayed for the safety of Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdullahian after a helicopter incident.

“Deeply concerned to hear news about the helicopter incident carrying the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Abdullahian & others, President Zardari said on his official X timeline. “My heartfelt prayers & good wishes for the well-being & safety of President Raisi so that he may continue to serve the Iranian nation.”

In his post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “Heard the distressing news from Iran regarding President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi’s helicopter. Waiting with great anxiety for good news that all is well”.

“Our prayers and best wishes are with Hon.President Raisi and the entire Iranian nation,” he added.

According to local media, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region as President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan.