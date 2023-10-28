Mohsin Naqvi for completing ongoing development projects within stipulated time

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday directed the authorities to

complete ongoing development projects within stipulated time.

He said this while presiding over a Planning & Development Board meeting in which the cabinet also participated. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed progress being made on 43 ongoing projects for welfare

of people.

He also monitored development progress on the projects through drone footage and reviewed administrative as well as financial matters of the projects.

During the briefing, the CM was informed that 92 per cent work on the Shahdara multi-grade flyover project while 65 percent work on the Imamia Colony overhead bridge had been completed.

As 80 per cent construction work on Akbar Chowk flyover and Bedian Road underpass had been completed while 80 per cent work on Main Boulevard Gulberg up to Walton Road and 34 per cent work on Ghora Chowk flyover had been completed.

The chief minister directed to launch early construction work on Abdullahpur flyover in Faisalabad and on Jinnah Park in Jhang.

It was further informed during the briefing that 31 per cent work on the Ring Road Southern Loop, 55 per cent work on the Wahndo Interchange Gujranwala and 51 per cent work from Gajjumata to Kasur Ferozepur Road had been completed. Mohsin Naqvi also reviewed progress being made on the Multan Shujabad flyover, divisional level e-registration office and new GOR projects.

Upgradation work of hospitals, including Services hospital, Ganga Ram hospital, Lady Willingdon hospital, Mayo hospital and General hospital, was reviewed. A report on the upgradation, construction and restoration work of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park was submitted.

The CM directed to expedite upgradation work of the shrines of Baba Bulleh Shah, Shah Shams Tabrez, Baba Farid and Bibi Pak Daman.

The CM ordered completion of the Safe City Authority projects of Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala at the earliest.

A report was submitted to the CM about establishment of Cadet College Multan, Gujranwala University and

restoration of Kohna Qasim Garden Fort Multan along with establishment of a park.

The participants were also briefed about Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority laboratory and biogas plants.