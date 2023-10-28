Compensation package to Winder dam affectees started

QUETTA, Oct 28 (APP):Under the direction of Chief Minister Mir Ali Madad Domki, the payment of compensation for the affected individuals of the Winder Dam has been initiated in a transparent manner.

According to a source, an amount of Rs. 50 million has been awarded to the affected individuals so far, and every affected person will be compensated with due financial relief in the minimum possible time.

An additional Rs. 40 million will be awarded to the affected individuals as soon as the verification process is completed.

The affected individuals of Winder Dam have expressed their gratitude to the caretaker government for awarding the compensation amount.

In this regard, Project Director of Winder Dam, Nasir Majeed, and Deputy Project Director Abdul Jabbar Zehri have contacted the administrative officers of District Hub for the immediate implementation of the orders of the provincial caretaker government.

The Deputy Project Director of Winder Dam, Abdul Jabar Zehri, in a statement issued on Saturday, said that Winder Dam is an important irrigation project under the Federal PSDP and will be completed by next year at a cost of Rs. 12 billion.

He mentioned that before the completion of the project, the caretaker chief minister issued orders to start paying compensation to the victims without any delay.

The technical committee established by the caretaker government of Balochistan regarding the development of the command area has visited the Winder Dam site.

With the consultation of local landowners, the project will be successfully completed.

The Deputy Project Director said that the Commissioner of Kalat Division is taking special interest in speedily implementing the orders of the caretaker government and the Chief Secretary in completing the process of distributing the compensation to the affected people in a transparent manner.

He stated that the command area of Winder Dam is the most fertile site for wheat and cotton cultivation.

After the construction of the dam, the underground water table in the area will rise, and the agricultural sector will receive a boost, he added.

Work on the project started in the financial year 2019-20. After the completion of the project, more than 10,000 acres of barren land will be brought under cultivation.

The catchment area of Winder Dam is 919 square kilometers, each consisting of a 21 km main canal, and 16 km of land will be irrigated through 4 branches.