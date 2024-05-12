IPC Minister praises Pak hockey team for superb performance in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, has commended the Pakistan hockey team for their outstanding performance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final against Japan.

The Pakistani team made the nation proud by showcasing their skills and reaching the final of the tournament after 13 years, which is a great achievement.

Ahsan in a statement issued here, praised the Pakistani players for their top notch display in the final, despite limited resources.

He emphasized, “There is immense talent in the country, and the team’s performance in the tournament was a testament to that.”

The minister assured, “Government is focusing on the revival of sports in the country and hopes that the hockey team would regain its lost glory in future.”

Ahsan expressed his optimism that the Pakistani hockey team would perform better in future international tournaments.

He acknowledged that the team’s performance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final was a positive sign for the future of hockey in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned that Japan emerged as the champion of the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, defeating Pakistan in a thrilling penalty shootout. The match ended in a 2-2 draw at the scheduled time, but Japan won the game on penalty shootouts by 4-1.

Pakistan’s team, which had won the bronze medal in the previous event, put up a stellar performance and won a silver medal in the extravaganza.