Hunza-The sleeping beauty

GILGIT-BALISTAN, May 12 (APP): Tucked away in the majestic Karakoram mountain range, Hunza Valley has been a coveted destination for nature lovers, travelers and traders for centuries presenting mesmerizing views, cleaner environment and rich habitat.

Lying along Hunza River and bordering Ishkoman to Northwest, Shigar to Southeast, Afghanistan’s Wakhan Corridor to North and Xinjiang region of China to Northeast, the Hunza Valley floor is situated at an elevation of 2,438 meters (7,999 feet).

This breathtaking valley in Gilgit Baltistan has a rich history dating back to the Silk Road era and been a melting pot of cultures, with influences from ancient civilizations like the Greeks, Persians and Chinese for over 2000 years.

The most enchanted view it presents is seeing through the upper atmosphere – say from the windows of a place or a chopper – feeling a beautiful woman enjoying sound sleep that names it as ‘a sleeping beauty.’

Once a princely state and remaining so till 1974, Hunza is home to many ancient forts, palaces and mosques that are testament to its glorious past. Visitors can explore these historical landmarks and learn about the valley’s unique culture and traditions.

“It is a paradise on earth. I have lived here all my life and I still cannot get enough of its beauty,” narrated Husan Ali, a local resident. “The lakes, mountains, scenery – everything is just breathtaking. I am so grateful to have been born and raised in this beautiful valley.”

Being proud of his abode known for its stunning natural beauty and unique culture, Husan remarked, “the scenery is so captivating that it will leave you speechless. If you are a nature lover, a tourist or someone who loves beauty, this valley will stir your emotions and feelings.”

Endowed with towering mountains, crystal-clear rivers and lush green fields, the beautiful Hunza valley is also a treasure trove of rich habitat, singing brooks, sky high mountains and precious wildlife.

Hunza Valley is also home to some most beautiful lakes like Attabad and Borith Lakes – just a couple of treasures of this stunning valley. These lakes offer a serene and peaceful experience, with crystal-clear water reflecting the surrounding mountains. Visitors can take a boat ride, go fishing or simply sit back and enjoy the mesmerizing views.

Attabad Lake is specifically a popular attraction for tourists. Formed in January 2010, due to a landslide in Attabad village in Hunza Valley, this 21 kilometer long lake offers activities like boating, jet-skiing, fishing, and other recreational activities. It is frozen in winter and has a teal blue color in summer.

“I have travelled to many places around the world, but Hunza Valley is something different,” remarked Sarah khan a tourist from Lahore. “Its views are stunning, people are friendly and the culture is so rich and vibrant. Every nature lover is bound to love this place. Visiting it once would definitely bring you back here again and again.”

Being an ancient locality, Hunza Valley also boast of its religious and cultural history, ancient watchtowers in Ganish village, Baltit Fort on top of Karimabad and Altit Fort at the bottom of valley.

Besides breathtaking landscapes, Hunza valley is also home to magnificent rubies, one of rare gemstones in the world, demanded globally due to their vibrant colors. It is also home to some most famous mountains in the world that offer a thrilling experience for trekkers and mountaineers, offering breathtaking tracks and challenging trails.

Besides, its scenic beauty, Hunza also offers plentiful revenue to its residents through tourism as its weather varies throughout the year, making it a great destination for different experiences. In the summer, the valley is warm and sunny, while in winter, it’s cold and snowy.

“During 2023, the valley received over 1.5 million tourists, generating over Rs. 1.7 billion revenue,” informed Akbar Hussain, an local hotel owner. “Tourists influx benefits local people who earn sufficient money during the tourism season that also make them go during harsh winter when their income opportunities drop significantly.”

Known for their unique culture and traditions, people of Hunza are believed to be dwelling there since centuries and their language and customs remained relatively unchanged over this period.

One of the most fascinating aspects of their culture is longevity as they have the highest life expectancies with many people living in their 90s and 100s owing to their lifestyle and diet.

Hunza Valley is a destination having something for everyone right from its rich history and cultural heritage to its breathtaking natural beauty and adventure tourism.

Whether you’re a nature lover, a photographer, a trekker, mountaineer, or just looking for a relaxing getaway, this valley has it all. You can hike to the nearby mountains, explore local markets, or simply sit back and enjoy the breathtaking views.

Even if you are a history buff, a researcher, painter or writer or simply someone who appreciates beauty, Hunza Valley is a must-visit destination offering you enthralling views, stunning landscapes and warm hospitality.

It is high time for federal and GB governments to fully promote tourism in this region as it was less to none across the world in its beauty and tourism potential.

