Governor Punjab attends 69th Founders’ Day of Sadiq Public School

BAHAWALPUR, Feb 19 (APP): Governor Punjab and Chairman of Board of Governors of Sadiq Public School Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman attended the 69th Founders’ Day of the said institution as the chief guest on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Sadiq Public School was a reflection of the vision and determination of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V, who he called a great philanthropist.

“He[Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi] struggled for the establishment of this educational institution for the great cause of education. Renowned personalities have graduated from this institution and they have achieved a prominent position in every field of life,” said the Governor.

The Governor said that due to the historical status of this institution, it would continue to produce individuals with a high calibre and maintain its standard of moral, mental, and physical training for which this institution is recognized.

He further said that as an old Sadiqian himself, he had a long-term relationship with Sadiq Public School.

In his speech, the Governor emphasized the importance of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities along with curricular activities. Governor Punjab said that the speeches of the head boy and head girl were very inspiring. He congratulated the students, staff, and parents of the students who won distinctions.

The school head boy Saram Siddiqui and head girl Sajal Fatima mentioned their achievements and their experience at Sadiq in their respective speeches. Principal Professor Mian Muhammad Ahmed informed about the curricular, co-curricular, and extra-curricular activities of the school in his address.

He said that students of Sadiq Public School were serving at the national and international levels. Shields and gold medals were distributed among position winners.

Principal Prof. Mian Muhammad Ahmed presented the school crest to the chief guest. Later, Governor Punjab inaugurated the exhibition of various science projects prepared by the students of the school and appreciated the performance of the students. Dr. Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui (Convenor Management Committee Sadiq Public School), Dr. Ehtesham Anwar

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, members of the Board of Governors, senior government officials, and political figures were present at the ceremony. Earlier, school cadets gave a guard of honour to the chief guest.