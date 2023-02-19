Bilawal meets European counterparts in bid to enhance ties

MUNICH, Feb 19 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday met with his counterpart from Norway Anniken Huitfeldt and they agreed to work together to stop the rising incidents of Islamophobia in the world.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, they reiterated the desire to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Norway.



Bilawal also met with Foreign Minister of Kosovo Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz and they concurred to hold the second round of bilateral political consultations.

Pakistan and Kosovo had longstanding and historic ties, he remarked during the meeting.



They exchanged views on enhancing relations in the fields of tourism, health, education, trade, and manpower.



The Pakistani foreign minister also met with Vice President of the European Union Council Josep Borrell.



He said Pakistan highly valued its ties with the European Union. They agreed to expand the multidimensional relations of Pakistan and EU. They discussed different regional and international issues of mutual concern.