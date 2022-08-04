CM Sindh visits family of Shaheed Pilot Major Saeed Tunio

LARKANA, Aug 04 (APP): Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister Shehla Raza, reached Sajawal Tanio village of Larkana district on Thursday to offer condolence with the family members of Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio, who embraced martyrdom in the Lasbela Helicopter crash.

The CM and other ministers stayed there for some time and condoled with Nawab Ali Tunio (Father), Sq. Leader in PAF Amir Ali Tunio, Professor Ali Dino Tunio and other members of his family.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family.

Talking to media, the CM said, “We are both sad and proud that the martyred Major Saeed Ahmed Tanio sacrificed his life for the nation.”

He said they reached here on the instructions of Chairman of People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

In response to a question, he said that the road of this village will be improved soon.

He also said that today was the Martyrdom Day of Police and “we cannot forget their sacrifices.”

The CM Sindh visited the grave of martyred Major Saeed Ahmed Tanio and laid a floral wreath and offered ‘Fateha’.

Bilawal Bhutto’s Political Secretary Jameel Ahmad Soomro was also accompanying the CM Sindh.

MPA Nida Khuhro, Commissioner Larkana Ghanwar Ali Laghari, DIG Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana were also present on this occasion.