Awan asks PTI to shun pressurising institutions

ISLAMABAD, Aug 04 (APP): State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Thursday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to shun the practice of pressurizing and maligning state institutions.

Responding to the criticism by the opposition members in the Senate, he said state institutions were symbol of national unity and everyone should respect them.

He warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of strict action for using abusing language against institutions.

He said the founding member of PTI Akbar S Babar has accused PTI of receiving money from prohibited sources. PTI proved itself as a foreign aided party.

