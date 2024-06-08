CM orders action against private security companies over handing over arms to new guards

KARACHI, Jun 08 (APP):The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a scavenger boy’s death by a security guard of a private security company has ordered to arrest the culprit immediately and submit a report to him in this regard.

According to a CM’s Spokesman, the Chief Minister had ordered to take action against private security companies that hand over arms to under-training or recruited new guards.

The Sindh Chief Minister directed the Home Department to inspect private security companies.

Murad said that the companies should also work on mental health and development of security guards during and after recruiting process.

He said that arms should not be given to a person, who was recruited as a new security guard.

He said that the criminal record of the guard should also be checked during the recruitment and his deployment.

The CM said that such incidents were painful and unbearable.