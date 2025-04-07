Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP): Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control, Talal Chaudhry, on Monday reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to eliminating terrorism and ensuring peace across the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the recent security operation in Katlang, Mardan, was part of a broader intelligence-based campaign under the National Action Plan (NAP). He clarified that the operation was conducted in a remote, mountainous area with no civilian population in order to avoid collateral damage.

Reading out an official statement issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the minister said the counter-terrorism operation was carried out on March 29 based on credible intelligence. The area was being used by terrorist elements as a hideout and transit point. According to the statement, several high-profile militants involved in terrorist activities in the region were neutralized.

He highlighted that the operation reflected the professionalism of Pakistan’s security forces, who are committed to both eliminating terrorism and protecting civilians.

Talal Chaudhry condemned the politicization of security operations, saying that national security should not be used for political gains. “It is unfortunate that matters of national interest, like counter-terrorism, are being turned into political controversies. We must rise above such attitudes,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to restore lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the people and security forces. “We will never forget our martyrs. Peace and stability are our goals, and we will continue working for them,” he added.

The minister recalled the significant decline in terrorism during the PML-N government’s previous tenure (2017–18), attributing it to the effective implementation of NAP. He alleged that the PTI government’s policy of allowing the return of militants led to a resurgence in terrorist incidents.

He pointed out that intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were being carried out daily, with nine militants killed in Dera Ismail Khan just last night.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s counter-terrorism measures despite receiving over Rs. 800 billion through the NFC Award. “Who is responsible for law and order after the 18th Amendment — the federation or the provinces?” he asked.

He noted that several districts in KP lack functional Counter-Terrorism Departments (CTDs), Safe City projects have not been implemented, and there is no forensic lab in the province. “Even today, terrorism-related cases from KP are being sent to Punjab’s forensic lab, established during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure,” he added.

The minister also alleged that the KP government had resettled militants who were previously expelled. “Now, they want to politicize the Katlang operation,” he said.

He called for a special session on the National Action Plan to review the performance of all provinces. “Let the people know which province is fulfilling its responsibility and which one is failing,” he said.

Talal Chaudhry also criticized the PTI leadership, accusing them of avoiding responsibility in the fight against terrorism. “The PTI Chairman has never attended a single meeting of the National Security Committee, whether in power or in opposition,” he claimed.

He accused PTI of prioritizing personal interests over national unity. “Their ego is bigger than Pakistan’s dignity. But this fight is not about politics — it’s about the survival, peace, and sovereignty of the country,” he said.

He urged all political parties to unite in the fight against terrorism, saying it is a national cause that should be above politics and personal differences.