ECC approves technical supplementary grants for various projects

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP): The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) for various projects.

The ECC met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The meeting was attended by several key federal ministers, including Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum, Ali Parvez Malik, Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain. Senior officials from various ministries and divisions were also present, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, the ECC reviewed and approved several Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) for ongoing projects and initiatives from different ministries and divisions. The committee emphasized that, with the fourth quarter of the fiscal year underway, it would closely monitor and prioritize the allocation of future TSGs to ensure efficient utilization of government resources.

The ECC approved a TSG of Rs 9 billion for the Finance Division to address grants, subsidies, and miscellaneous expenditures for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Rs 50 Million TSG for the National Commission for Human Rights and a TSG of Rs 50 million was approved for the National Commission for Human Rights, based on a proposal moved by the Ministry of Human Rights.

The ECC approved a TSG amounting to Rs 23.434 billion (Rs 23.20 billion being the provincial share and Rs 622.36 million being the federal share) for the Federal Directorate of Immunization to support the immunization of over 8 million children under two years of age against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases.

This initiative is part of Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to public health, Rs 1.06 billion TSG for the Transformation to National Forensic Agency Project an a TSG of Rs 1.06 billion was approved for the timely completion of the ‘Transformation to National Forensic Agency’ project, ensuring it is completed by June 30, 2025.

The Rs 264.8 Million TSG for Government Building Maintenance and the ECC granted Rs 264.8 million in TSG for the maintenance and repair of government buildings, with funds allocated for buildings that have been shifted from the Pakistan Public Works Department (PAK-PWD) to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The CDA has been directed to ensure proper and optimal utilization of these funds.

The ECC approved a TSG of Rs 3.57 billion to support the establishment of a 1,000-bed academic medical center, featuring centers of excellence, research, and education facilities, to be built by the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center Company in the capital.

The ECC considered and approved a proposal for a TSG of Rs 54.5 billion to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the Danish Education Trust to provide high-quality higher education to underprivileged students, ensuring academic excellence nationwide.

In conclusion, the ECC reiterated its commitment to advancing important public welfare projects, strengthening infrastructure, and supporting critical sectors including health, education, and forensic services.

The committee expressed its focus on ensuring that these resources are utilized effectively for the benefit of the people of Pakistan.