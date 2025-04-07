Govt. committed to protecting provincial water rights: Ishaq Dar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar assured the National Assembly on Monday that Sindh’s rightful share of water would not be affected in any way, reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to protecting provincial water rights.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Dar said the government was dealing with the issue of water distribution with transparency and care.

He explained that a recent canal project, which was first proposed in July, had been delayed at Sindh’s request for a thorough review. “I urged my colleagues not to make any decisions without full consultation. We are partners, not dictators, and we cannot impose decisions on such sensitive matters,” he said.

Dar added that while the project was discussed again by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), it had not been approved, as the government awaited consent from all stakeholders.

He criticized some political elements in Sindh for using the issue to regain political attention, saying, “The allegations that Punjab is stealing Sindh’s water are completely baseless.”

Ishaq Dar said that in a recent meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, he proposed an independent technical assessment of the canal project to ensure Sindh’s water rights are protected. He also mentioned that, at Sindh’s request, two new telemetry monitoring points were being installed to enhance water transparency.

“We are not pushing this project forward for political reasons,” he said. “We are handling it with wisdom and balance.”

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to the 1991 Water Accord, promising that no province, including Punjab, would receive water meant for Sindh.

“We are committed to fairness. Let there be no doubt—Sindh’s share of water is secure,” he stated.

Calling for unity, he urged political leaders to avoid unnecessary confrontations and work together in the spirit of federalism. “Pakistan is a federation of four provinces, and our strength lies in unity. We must move forward with fairness and transparency,” he said.

Earlier, senior PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf emphasized the need to resolve water distribution issues urgently. “The PPP is fully committed to protecting the rights of all provinces,” he said.

PPP MNA Shazia Marri also expressed concern over the water crisis, calling it a national issue that required serious dialogue instead of political blame games.

MNA Ejaz Jakhrani stressed the importance of constructive engagement among political parties and stakeholders, saying that equal rights for all provinces were essential for justice and national unity.