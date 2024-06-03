CM increases monthly stipend of special persons to Rs 7,500

LAHORE, Jun 03 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting to review Chief Minister Himmat Card project, has increased monthly stipend of special persons from Rs.6,000 to Rs.7,500.

The CM said “Special people are very dear to us. We will help them in every possible manner.” She directed to give monthly stipends to special persons for three years in the first phase. She said,”About 30,000 special people will get a monthly stipend of Rs. 7,500 for three years.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to run an awareness campaign for the provision of wheelchairs. She said,”Needy people can use the helpline of Chief Minister’s Office at 0800-02345 to register themselves for the wheelchairs.” She added that special persons will also be given 14 types of assistive devices in the second phase.

The Chief Minister highlighted that wheelchairs, hearing aids, tricycles, Braille and other devices will be provided to make the life of special persons easier. She said subsidized public transport facilities and loans will also be given to special persons in a phased manner.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary CM Office Danish Afzal, Secretary Social Welfare and other relevant officers were also present.