CM Balochistan condemns attack on Sardar Rind’s convoy

QUETTA, Mar 11 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday condemned the blast on the convoy of Sardar Khan Rind, the son of Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, a member of the Provincial Assembly.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security guards in the act of terrorism.

“Thank God that Sardar Khan Rind remained safe in the explosion,” the chief minister said and directed the LEAs to use all resources to bring the elements involved in the explosion to the task.

He said the terrorist elements wanted to create an atmosphere of fear and panic, vowing that law and order situation in the province would be maintained at any cost.

The chief minister extended condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyred security guards.