PM condemns violence of PTI workers against journalists

LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday strongly condemned violence by workers of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) against journalists in Lahore.



In a statement, the prime minister said freedom of opinion was distinction of civilized nations.

An egoistic person spread the culture of non-tolerance in the nation, he said adding Imran Niazi poisoned the youth with intolerance and chaos.



“The whole nation salutes the journalists who fell victim to the brutality of PTI in Lahore. I salute all journalists who despite challenges are telling truth to the nation.”



He said during the government of Imran Niazi the incidents of cruelty against journalists were rampant.

“Whoever questions Imran Niazi is tortured,” Shehbaz said and assured that the government would take all possible measures to protect journalists.