LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday announced removal of 15 officers from their posts including Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Deputy Commissioner, CPO, AC Murree over negligence in duties which resulted in Murree incident.

During a press conference, the chief minister said that, in light of the inquiry report, the action was being initiated against the officers besides removing them form the posts.



He said that a high-level inquiry committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) was constituted to determine the causes and those responsible for the mishap.



The CM said the Commissioner Rawalpindi division had been removed from his post and directed to report to the federal government and it was also recommended to suspend him. DC Rawalpindi was also removed and his services had been handed over to the federal government. It had been recommended to suspend him and disciplinary action be taken against him, he said.



He said that Assistant Commissioner Murree had been suspended and disciplinary action had been directed against him whereas ASP Murree had been removed from his post and his services had also been handed over to the federal government besides recommending his suspension and disciplinary action.



The chief minister said CTO Rawalpindi, DSP Traffic, SE Highways Circle-2 Rawalpindi, XEN Highway Rawalpindi, XEN Highway Mechanical Rawalpindi, SDO Highway Mechanical Murree, Divisional Forest Officer Murree, District Emergency Officer Murree, Incharge Murree Rescue 1122 and Director PDMA Punjab had also been suspended and disciplinary action had been ordered against them.



Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Murree incident was sad and extremely painful in all respects and he himself had gone there to review the situation.



He said the government had promised a transparent inquiry into the tragedy along-with action against those responsible which had been fulfilled.



Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat and SACM Hasaan Khawar were also present.