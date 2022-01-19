Qureshi for enhancing Pak-Indonesia trade ties, cultural exchanges

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday emphasized that strong political goodwill between Pakistan and Indonesia should be fully utilized to deepen trade and economic ties and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The foreign minister, in a telephonic conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Retno L.P. Marsudi, expressed satisfaction at the deep-rooted and fraternal relations between the two countries.

He also underscored Pakistan’s strong desire to further intensify the multi-dimensional bilateral ties across the entire spectrum.

Commending Indonesia’s prominent role in advocating and advancing causes of the Islamic Ummah, the foreign minister thanked the Indonesian counterpart for her active participation during the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, in Islamabad, on December 19, 2021.

Affirming the important role of women in society, the two foreign ministers emphasized the role of women parliamentarians in promoting and cementing democratic values.

Both sides also agreed to work closely on all issues of mutual interest.