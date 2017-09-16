DG Rangers Punjab visits shelling-hit Sialkot border villages

SIALKOT, Sept 16 (APP): Rangers (Punjab) Director General
Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat visited the Indian shelling-hit
border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary here.
According to the Punjab Rangers, he visited forward posts
and interacted with troops deployed there.
Earlier, the Punjab Rangers DG was given a briefing on the
latest operational situation on the Working Boundary and measures
taken to respond enemy’s unprovoked shelling. He appreciated
high morale of troops and their state of preparedness.
He directed the commanders to keep a vigilant eye on the
enemy fire and retaliate it in a befitting manner.
Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat also met the grieving families of
the people martyred and injured in Sialkot border villages in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat area in
unprovoked mortar shelling by the
Indian Border Security Force (BSF).
He also distributed financial compensation cheques among
the shelling victims.
